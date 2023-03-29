Ironically the "Last of Us: Part 1" for PC release has been plagued

Seems the long-anticipated PC release for Last of Us: Part 1 doesn't work very well. This is pretty funny because, as Redditors have reminded us, the game plays great on a PlayStation 3.
While halfway through watching the fantastic television series, I thought I wanted to play the game. Having seen how the show ends, however, I was already past that idea. I did not want to spend $50 to baseball bat zombies in another game, for a story I knew. Seeing all the technical issues folks are having, I am glad I decided to struggle with the next Star Wars: Jedi game.
"The single worst PC port I have ever seen," reads one review. "Waited 10 years for the game, avoiding any and all walkthrough videos, reviews, spoilers and etc. and this disgusting excuse of a port ruined every single ounce of excitement I had for the game."
"Crash counter: 12," reads another by a player with four and a half hours of playtime.
Several players in the Steam reviews and in the The Last Of Us Reddit community are reporting issues with shaders specifically, with the game taking a long time to build them at launch and crashing during the process.
