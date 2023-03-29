Missing plumber rescued from home's crawl space was actually napping

A homeowner in Los Angeles on Saturday was concerned after a plumber entered a three-foot-tall crawl space under the house and didn't return, even after several hours had passed. The homeowner had shouted for the plumber but there was no response, so they called for emergency services. The Los Angeles Fire Department's Urban Search & Rescue team cut into the floor to ventilate the crawlspace and spotted the plumber's body. After using a chainsaw to gain access to the unresponsive man, he suddenly came to consciousness. Apparently, he had just been napping on the job.

According to the LAFD report, the man "thereafter crawled from beneath the home uninjured."