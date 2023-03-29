Suspect hands cop "Get out of jail free" card from Monopoly

A police officer in Chisago County, Minnesota conducted a traffic stop last week. When approached by the officer, the driver handed him a "Get out of jail free" card from the board game Monopoly.

"Unfortunately the state of Minnesota does not recognize this as a valid document," the Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook. "Points for the effort and humor though!"

No report on why the driver was pulled over or whether they were actually facing jail time. Perhaps that wasn't even the card to play.

