This week the Disney+ helmeted space person show delivered what I expected and hoped for

"A SPACE PERSON IS WEARING A HELMET IN STAR WARS??? HOW DARE YOU POST ANYTHING REMOTELY SOUNDING LIKE A SPOILER."

This week's helmeted space people adventure had many adventures and made much progress. The story that story people have been telling since the cartoon days is really moving forward in the best way possible.

Katee Sackhoff is fantastic. Her portrayal of Bo-Katan is just incredible and really just accelerates one of the best characters in Star Wars ever. Between Sackhoff's Bo-Katan, and the soon-to-come Ahsoka series, we're back in an era of super strong Star Wars women who aren't the bumbling throw-the-ring-in-the-god-damn-volcano-already buffoons most men in Star Wars have been.

The cameo of the week is fantastic. Hope you catch it. A character I had hoped to see in live action almost as much as Cad Bane. I still say Cad Bane should never have lost that fight to that loser in the other helmeted space person show that wasn't as good.

I really enjoyed this week, I hope I didn't spoil it.