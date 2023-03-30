A substitute teacher in her early nineties showed a class of high school freshman how to cut the rug to the Charleston, a dance that was wildly popular in the 1920s. Don't know the whole story but this video was captured in 2020 by a student who guesses the unidentified nonagenarian was either 91 or 92 years old. What a sweet lady! (Reddit)
90-something substitute dances the Charleston for high school class
