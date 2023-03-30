Barbershop offers cuts without the small talk

"Silent mode" is an option at a new barbershop in San Francisco. In consideration of stoners and shy techies, Beyond the Pale in the Mission District offers haircuts without the chit-chat.

The San Francisco Standard:

[Owner Anthony] Larrasquitu said he came up with the idea after realizing that many of his clients with tech jobs weren't interested in making small talk.

He said that some people are just getting off work—or ate too many weed gummies—and would rather plug into their Airpods than converse.

"For myself, as a barber, I'm talking 10 hours a day," Larrasquitu said. "So I get it. Sometimes when I get off, I just don't want to talk to anyone."