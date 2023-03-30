Cyberpunk 2077 studio announces that there will be an announcement

The ever-increasing development cycles of triple-A games often mean that no news can be heard for months or even years at a time. (Looking at you, Elder Scrolls 6.) Apparently in an effort to placate their notoriously impatient fans, Cyberpunk studio CD Projekt Red has just dropped an update on their upcoming DLC… informing people that they'll soon have an update. The gaming industry, everyone.

Exciting news, chooms: in June we'll start to share more information about the #PhantomLiberty expansion. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/AePD1pWhxP — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 30, 2023

Still, at the very least, we know the DLC hasn't been dropped entirely. A summer release date is looking more and more likely, although we obviously won't know for sure for three more months.