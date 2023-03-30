Game trade show E3 loses more big names

The next blow to the Electronic Entertainment Expo's death by a thousand cuts has, unfortunately, fallen. Sega and Tencent also pulled out, following Ubisoft backing out on its own promise to attend. Even Devolver Digital, whose satirical, off-the-wall presentations have been a beloved mainstay of past conferences, confirmed that it won't be attending either.

No Devolver E3 Parking Lot this year but we will have a fresh, new Devolver Direct presentation during @SummerGameFest.



Should be gooooooood. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 29, 2023

E3 has been an institution in the gaming world for quite a while, but may have just failed to keep up with the changing times – and the pandemic can't have helped much either. With no more major studios confirmed as attending, this year may just spell the beginning of the end for the venerable conference.