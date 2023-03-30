God of War foley artist gives a look behind the scenes

The world of sound design is often an underappreciated one – and that goes double for those that work in gaming. As the development of increasingly-cinematic video games grows ever more similar to the production of film and TV, every aspect of presentation has gotten more crucial, sound effects included. Joanna Fang, a foley artist for PlayStation Studios, has given Wired Magazine a rare look behind the scenes of triple-A sound design with a video that's given me a newfound appreciation for something as simple as a footstep sound effect.

Who knew that a boxing glove and a leather jacket could create such a rich soundscape?