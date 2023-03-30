Heinz ketchup now making red tattoo ink

Ketchup brand Heinz is now making tattoo ink. The ink is obviously red, specifically the Pantone shade called Heinz 57 Red. Focused on the Brazil market, the publicity stunt—which, um, appears to be working—is a collaboration between Heinz, tattoo supply company Electric Ink, and creative agency Soko. They've also published a collection of flash tattoo art created by Brazilian artists. According to It's Nice That, the ink "uses only non-harmful ingredients due to health concerns over colour tattoo pigments – in 2022, the EU banned over 4,000 chemicals from being used in tattoos."

"A quick search of photos and hashtags on social media makes it obvious that Heinz fans love getting tattoos with our brand and products," says Heinz Brazil brand leader, Thiago Stelle. "Clearly, we had to do something extraordinary for them and, as a result, bring a new alternative to address the issue of harmful pigment ingredients."