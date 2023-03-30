New version of The Hobbit will include 50+ sketches by JRR Tolkien

Normally, I wouldn't get too excited over reissues of classic books (hell, that's half the reason all these publishing companies keep coming up with PR excuses about editing books to pander to "modern sensibilities" just to drum up sales). But this is kind of neat: an upcoming edition of The Hobbit that includes some of JRR Tolkien's original hand-drawn artwork to accompany the world building. From HarperCollins:

Written for J.R.R. Tolkien's own children, The Hobbit was published on 21 September 1937. With a beautiful cover design, a handful of black & white drawings and two maps by the author himself, the book became an instant success and was reprinted shortly afterwards with five color plates.

Tolkien's own selection of finished paintings and drawings have become inseparable from his text, adorning editions of The Hobbit for more than 85 years. But the published art has afforded only a glimpse of Tolkien's creative process, and many additional sketches, colored drawings and maps – although exhibited and published elsewhere – have never appeared within the pages of The Hobbit.

In this unique enhanced edition of Tolkien's enchanting classic tale, the full panoply of his art is reproduced for the first time, presenting more than 50 illustrations to accompany Bilbo Baggins on his adventure 'there and back again.'