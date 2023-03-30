Order a northern lights wake-up call at the push of a hotel room phone's button

In Iceland, you can sleep soundly knowing that you won't miss a northern lights display. That's because some hotels have equipped their room phones with a special button for wake-up calls, labeled either "Northern Lights Wake-Up" or "Aurora Wake-Up." How cool is that? (@meganhomme/TT)

P.S. Since we're on the subject of auroras, I just recently learned that in the Southern Hemisphere they are called "aurora australis," not "aurora borealis." The latter only refers to the Northern Hemisphere auroras.