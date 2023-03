Ron DeSantis has leaned hard into the GOP playbook of racist dog whistles. Alvin Bragg is not a black man controlled by a Jewish George Soros. I am not certain DeSantis has much choice about what happens in a New York State Court; harboring a criminal who refuses to appear will probably have implications for the criminal and those standing in the way of the law.

https://twitter.com/ronfilipkowski/status/1641580818463174657