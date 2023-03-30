RuPaul's got a Build-a-Bear bear

This is the collab no one saw coming. Build-a-Bear Workshop (which World of Wonder hilariously calls the "WERKshop") has a RuPaul Bear complete with a wig, gold dress, and gold heels!

Start your engines—RuPaul Bear is ready to sashay into your collection! Mama Ru makes her debut on the Build-A-Bear mainstage in the form of the first-ever RuPaul Bear! RuPaul Bear is ready for any Eleganza Extravaganza thanks to her signature wig, gold sequin dress and matching shoes included in this glamazon gift set. The RuPaul logo is also featured on her gold paw pad. Give our ultra cute RuPaul gifts to surprise any of your squirrel friends obsessed with the hit franchise. And remember—if you can't love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else? Can we get an AMEN?