This 3-in-1 USB-C charging cable can charge your Apple device simultaneously for only $18

Nowadays, it's normal to see people sporting and using various devices daily, from smartphones and watches to tablets and laptops. Unfortunately, every smart device comes with a new charger, which can be an unwelcome addition to your (rather disastrous) mix of jumbled chords and desk clutter. Keeping your devices charged and organized can be a stressful daily task, so why not alleviate that hassle and clutter with this 3-in-1 charging cable from Tech Essentials?

With this multi-functional charger, you can give yourself a simplified and streamlined charging experience. Easily charge your iPhone, AirPods, and even your Apple Watch simultaneously. You won't have to internally debate which of your beloved devices gets to power up with this gadget. Even better, this charger is now only $17.99 (reg. $34).

There's nothing more inconvenient than working at your local coffee shop to find there's only one outlet available to charge up your devices. The 3-in-1 USB-C system is designed with two lightning cables and one Apple magnetic charger to snap into any USB-C adapter (which is not included) or MacBook Pro.

This versatile cable can not only make charging your devices on the go more manageable, but it can help you cut back on wire clutter on your desk or nightstand. Plus, with the generous 1.2-meter length of the charger designed with high-quality ABS and aluminum alloy construction, you can stay comfortable in any spot and rest assured knowing this cable is built to last.

Tech Essentials 3-in-1 charger features a sleek design in a range of colors, so no matter your color preference or aesthetic, you can easily find one you like. It's also available in a 2-pack, so you can keep one set in your bag and another at home.

A multi-use cable is not only a handy accessory to bring on the go or keep in your work-from-home setup, but also has additional benefits. By cutting back on desk clutter with a 3-in-1 charger, you might find that your focus and productivity are increased, and your ability to process information could be enhanced as well.

Ready to get rid of messy, annoying cords to more seamlessly charge your devices? Grab the 3-in-1 USB-C Charging Cable for Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods now for just $17.99 ($34).

Prices subject to change.