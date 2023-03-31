14 fun and interesting facts about the history and culture of the popular tabletop role-playing game, Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons has been a staple of pop culture since its creation in the early 1970s. A recent article in The Smithsonian magazine explores the history of this iconic game in the form of 14 facts. The article begins with a story about Gary Gygax, the co-creator of Dungeons & Dragons, who lost his job at an insurance company in Chicago in the early 1970s. Gygax moved his family to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and started working as a cobbler to make ends meet. The financial situation was so dire that his children had to put cardboard in the bottoms of their shoes instead of buying new pairs. In his spare time he developed a role-playing tabletop game about medieval fighting called Chainmail, and added a 12-page supplement as an afterthought that included wizards, dragons, and other fantasy elements. This supplement would evolve into Dungeons & Dragons.

Here's fact 10, about Gygax losing control of his company: