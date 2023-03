A few years ago I had the awesome opportunity to see Puppet Up! an improvised live stage show put on by some Henson Puppeteers. The incredible talent and artistry of what they do was a mystery to me before seeing the live show. The puppeteers working from beneath the puppets, voicing the characters they control, blew my mind.

Adam Savage is the perfect person to interview these puppeteers. His energy and enthusiasm are addictive.

Image: YouTube/Screen Grab