Discovering the gem of David Armand miming songs in 'Interpretative Dance'

Allow me to share something I've only recently discovered that's been tickling my funny bone: it's called "Interpretative Dance," a hilarious segment from BBC Two's 2011 improv show, Fast and Loose. The show was the brainchild of Dan Patterson, the guy who brought us Whose Line is it Anyway? The segment's concept is simple yet entertaining: the talented English comedian David Armand pantomimes well-known songs while participants, wearing headphones, attempt to guess the tunes.

Rabbit hole commence: