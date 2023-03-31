Feds go after Norfolk Southern, operator of derailed train that dumped toxic chemicals in East Palestine

Already sued by the states of Ohio and Pennsylvania and unwilling to do much more than have its loathsome executives offer empty apologies and insulting promises to those affected, Norfolk Southern has a new problem today: the U.S. Department of Justice. The trail derailment and toxic spill near East Palestine, Ohio, was criminally negligent, say the feds.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Railway Company on Thursday, seeking damages for alleged Clean Water Act violations for the pollutants that were said to have been discharged with the train derailment in Ohio earlier this year.