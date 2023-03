Los Angeles Dodgers fan Ricardo Juarez thought it would be romantic to run onto the field yesterday during the seventh inning stretch, drop to one knee, and propose marriage to his girlfriend Ramona Saavedra. Unfortunately, Dodger Stadium security wasn't feeling the love. Brutal. (Saavedra said yes, according to Juarez's Instagram post.) Video of the shenanigans below.

Tbh all stadium proposals should be neutralized like this pic.twitter.com/T0IPsPfdAB — Emily Nyman (@EmSheDoesIt) March 31, 2023