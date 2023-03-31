Mr. Frank the golden retriever really loves croissants

This one made me laugh, and I hope it delights you, too. I'm in a great Facebook group called "Dogspotting Society," where I first saw this video. It features Mr. Frank, an adorable golden retriever who really likes croissants, and his human, Pree Das, who really loves saying "croissant" in their best (and most hilarious) French accent. The pair reside in Liverpool where they get up to all kinds of mischief, especially the kind featuring long, boopable snouts. If you want to learn more about Mr. Frank, here's an article about him featured on The Dodo. And you can also see more videos and photos on his Instagram.