New Scott Pilgrim anime coming to Netflix, with the voice cast from the movie

Scott Pilgrim vs the World is coming back! The acclaimed graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O'Malley was adapted to the screen by Edgar Wright in 2010, with an all-star cast featuring Michael Cera as the title character along with Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Ellen Wong, and more. And now, that whole cast is returning to voice an anime adaptation of the (already quite manga-inspired) comic book, with Wright once again directing and O'Malley serving as a showrunner. From The Hollywood Reporter:

"One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim," said Wright in a statement. "Since the film's release in 2010 we've done Q&A's, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now … Original creator Bryan Lee O'Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski, have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn't just expand the universe, but also … well, just watch it. I'm more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat."

O'Malley serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer along with Grabinski, who is known for Nickelodean's Are You Afraid of the Dark? Wright is also an executive producer.

Anime house Science SARU is providing animation for the Netflix series, with Abel Góngora directing. It will feature original songs by Anamanaguchi and a score from Anamanaguchi and Joseph Trapanese. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, is behind the project.