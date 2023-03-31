Rowling blames COVID, not her prolific transphobic statements, for falling profits

Author, media mogul, and transphobe JK Rowling's theater business made much less money in 2022 than in 2021. Her organization points to COVID restrictions for the drop. However, that seems fishy as restrictions seemed to ease off from 2021 to 2022. Perhaps the ginormous list of times Rowling has spoken hatefully of others is hurting.

I tend to believe that spreading hatred and bigotry is bad for business.

