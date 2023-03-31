Rowling blames COVID, not her prolific transphobic statements, for falling profits

Author, media mogul, and transphobe JK Rowling's theater business made much less money in 2022 than in 2021. Her organization points to COVID restrictions for the drop. However, that seems fishy as restrictions seemed to ease off from 2021 to 2022. Perhaps the ginormous list of times Rowling has spoken hatefully of others is hurting.
I tend to believe that spreading hatred and bigotry is bad for business.
The outfit's pre-tax profit was £1.8M ($2.2M) in the 12 months to March 2022, compared with £6.9M over the same period the year before. Brontë Film and TV's revenue halved to £8.8M, according to a UK Companies House filing.
The company's earnings report blamed "lower income streams and profit shares from theatrical productions which were closed for a large part of the [financial] period due to Covid restrictions."
Brontë's subsiduary, Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, reported revenue of £3.5M, which was down £6.6M, or 65%, compared with 2021. Its pre-tax profit fell 84% to £1.1M.