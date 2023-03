In the latest Ted Lasso episode, Adriano Celentano's catchy 1972 Italian pop tune, "Prisencolinensinainciusol," makes a few auditory appearances. You might remember the song is designed to mimic the sound of American English, but the lyrics are pure gibberish. As I was watching Season 3, Episode 3 with my daughter, I instantly recognized the tune and impressed her with my knowledge. I guess my years of blogging have finally paid off!