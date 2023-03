That incredible show at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam is completely sold out…but there are more Vermeers to see beyond its walls, and there's a terrific documentary from 2017, which aired on PBS. Great lessons on history, art, art forgeries, swindling Nazis, camera obscuras–and no banjos! I only mention this because it's narrated by art collector and banjo picker Steve Martin.

Watch "Vermeer, Beyond Time" for free on hoopla.