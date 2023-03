Here's a new interview with 102-year-old toy inventor Eddy Goldfarb. He's easily my favorite toy designer (for inventing the Mattel Vac•U•Form), but maybe you have a different favorite classic toy? Eddie also invented wind-up Chattering Teeth, Battling Tops, KerPlunk, Stompers, Shark Attack, and spy gadgets for The Girl From U.N.C.L.E. tv show, and many, many more.

I'd say Goldfarb has the Midas touch.