An army of troll dolls sit inside of the crevices of this wooden bridge in Portland. The origins of this fun project are unknown, but the fact that this happened in Portland of all places is a good enough explanation for me ("keep Portland weird!").

If you're in Portland and would like to visit this cute collection of bridge trolls, you can find them,

"under an old trestle railway bridge on the outskirts of Portland, Oregon. Drive along McNamee Road (known as "McGnarly Road" by local cyclists for its challenging hills) and you'll pass beneath the bridge, surrounded by shady woodland. Here, along a series of weathered wooden planks, you'll see the trolls (Atlas Obscura)."

Sadly, a meanie will occasionally steal some of the troll dolls, but kind-hearted locals make sure to replace them. If you go, consider bringing a troll doll or two to contribute to this fun project.