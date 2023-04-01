Guess which Wiki article is longer in the game Whichipedia

Guess which Wiki article is longer in a game called Whichipedia. The rules of the game are simple- try and guess, solely based on the title, which of the two articles is longer. You'll gain a point every time you make a correct guess. Your points will appear at the top of the screen. Once you make your guess, you'll be able to see just how much longer the longer article is compared to the shorter one in the form of a percentage. If you need to blow off some steam and waste a little time, this is a fun way to do so.