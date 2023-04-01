Justine Bateman doesn't give a sh*t if you don't like the way she looks: 'I think I look rad'

Can I just say how much I love Justine Bateman for calling bullshit on society's unrealistic beauty standards?

At 57, the actor, writer, and director has faced her share of cruel comments about her appearance. When she was in her early forties, she found out what people were saying about her on the internet when she googled herself. People have called her everything from a "sea hag" to a "meth addict" just because she's chosen to age naturally.

But she doesn't care. She knows just how badass she is and no one can take that away from her.

During a "Grey is the New Black" segment on 60 Minutes Australia, she candidly shared her thoughts on growing older:

I just don't give a shit. I think I look rad. I think my face represents who I am. I like it. I feel like I would erase, not only all my authority that I have now, but also, I like feeling that I am a different person now than I was when I was 20. I like looking in the mirror and seeing that evidence.

In a 2021 interview with People, while discussing her book "Face: One Square Foot of Skin," she shared:

I think getting all this plastic surgery is just people pleasing. You don't want people to criticize you anymore so you appease them. The more you do that, the further away you get away from your true self. It doesn't work for me.

(via World of Wonder)

