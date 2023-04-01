What started as a one-off tweet, exposing me to a new world, became a dive into the Youtube rabbit hole. Indian bass competitions have me questioning my entire commitment to sound. And while I fear for the eardrums of everyone involved, I have to say that I am completely blown away by all of this.
Listen to these Indian bass competitions 🤯🤯🤯
