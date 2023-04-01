Mystery solved: Biden's empty Oval Office picture frame

Behind President Joe Biden's desk in the White House, there is a golden frame without a photo inside. This empty frame in the Oval Office has sparked curiosity, as people question why it exists without a picture. YouTuber Ironic Sans reveals the reason for this mysterious frame in a video called "Camouflaged Tech Hiding in the Oval Office." (You didn't think I was going to spoil it for you, did you?) (Everlasting Blort)

