Street Musique is a 1972 animation choreographed to the music of street musicians. What an awesome concept! Both the music and art are bursting at the seams with raw creativity in this film. I love the way that the drawings flow to the music in a surreal manner that is only possible in a cartoon. The film becomes exceedingly psychedelic and abstract as it goes on. This is a one of a kind animation, and I'm ecstatic to have stumbled upon it today.

Street Musique 1972 by Ryan Larkin

"Street Musique is a 1972 animated short film by Ryan Larkin produced by the National Film Board of Canada. It is a line animation of "music as performance", in which actions of the film's characters are choreographed to the music of street musicians." -Wikipedia