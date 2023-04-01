Take a look at the greatest Flintstones rip-off no one talks about anymore

One common criticism of Family Guy is how shamelessly the show mimics The Simpsons' tried and true formula. And while there is some salience in the point, we can't forget that The Simpsons is equally guilty of shameless ripping off The Flintstones. Moreover, with the endless torrent of adult animated family sitcoms that constantly stream through our television screens and monitors, one could make the argument that practically everyone is aping The Flintstones nowadays. However, the mutated Flintstone clones that parade around streaming services and animation blocks in modernity are nothing new.

Back in the latter half of the 20th century, Hanna-Barbera was notorious for creating cartoons that replicated the formula of their own successful IPs. Everyone loves to point to the cavalcade of Scooby-Doo knock-offs that Hanna-Barbera created, but Scooby-Doo was far from the only offender. In the video linked above, you can check out The Roman Holidays, a fun Flintstones pastiche with a Roman patina from Hanna-Barbera.