I love the way that these two fish spit sand in each other's faces. They remind me of two toddlers, fighting over something silly. Their sass levels are through the roof. I couldn't stop laughing as the fish took turns popping out of their hiding spots to spit sand on the other one.
Two sassy fish spit sand at eachother during argument
