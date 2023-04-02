Fans of The Police: Look for this Easter egg in your vintage 'Synchronicity' record

If you happen to own an old copy of The Police's "Synchronicity" record, here's a fun thing you can try: take it out of its sleeve and put a light to it. At first glance, it might just look like your usual black vinyl, but shine a light through it and you might see a surprise! Apparently, there are special wax variants of this record that reveal a hidden color when you shine a light through it. Vinylbenjy on Instagram brought this to my attention and shows his copy is purple. Some commenters said theirs were different colors like brown or grey. Someone else even mentioned that certain Elton John records were red. I just checked an old Prince album hoping it would be purple but it was amber brown.