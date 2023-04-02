Artist Andrea Love (@andreaanimates) makes super cool stop motion animations using felt. I love the way that the felt candle inthis video really does look as if it's melting. It even lets off a tiny puff of felt smoke at the end. It's extremely satisfying to watch objects made out of felt in a stop motion format. It's all so fuzzy and cute, and makes me want to live inside of a felt universe.
A stop-motion candle made of felt (and more by artist Andrea Love)
