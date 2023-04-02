Guillermo Galetti makes incredibly fun, moving scrap metal sculptures and posts videos of them on this instagram page. I love this hand-cranked dancing cow, these dueling robots, and this T-Rex. His work is an important reminder that grownups don't ever need to stop playing. Galetti is both an artist and a maker with boundless creativity.
The hand-powered scrap metal sculptures of Guillermo Galetti
- art
- inventions
- maker
