Call Samantha, the not-at-all creepy AI phone assistant taking customer service to the next level

AI is creeping into *every* aspect of our digital lives, and while some applications feel mildly terrifying, others just make sense. To see what I mean, call Samantha at 640-225-5726, and ask her anything.

We've all become accustomed to interacting with much less smart versions, but the difference here is, instead of picking menu options or sharing the last four digits of your social… you can ask Sam anything!

It's easy to imagine this quickly being integrated into the world of customer service.

[Thumbnail image: ESB Professional/Shutterstock.com]