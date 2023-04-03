DeSantis brings permitless gun carry to Florida

Proving Florida can be less restrictive, rather than more when it suits his fascist needs, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a permitless gun carry law. DeSantis also held a book signing at a Georgia gun shop in the shadow of Nashville's school shooting, so his stance on child safety seems clear: DeSantis doesn't care.

Florida man certainly needs a concealed firearm.

Orlando Sentinel:

Floridians will be able to carry concealed weapons without training or a permit under a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in a low-key ceremony with gun activists on Monday.

Supporters said the changes will eliminate government red tape for law-abiding gun owners, but opponents argued it will make the state less safe.

…

"This is a dark day for Florida," said Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a former congresswoman and Florida senior adviser for the gun control advocacy group Giffords. "Our children and communities are going to be less safe because Gov. DeSantis is in the pocket of the gun lobby."

Concealed weapons licenses will become optional for Florida gun owners, who may still want to get one to carry their weapons in other states.