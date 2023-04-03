Discover Albuquerque's iconic Frontier Restaurant: a 50-year love affair with green chile breakfast burritos!

Here's a restaurant you should know: The Frontier, an Albuquerque tradition since 1971. When I was in graduate school at University of New Mexico—which is right across the street—I spent countless hours there studying and eating its inexpensive but delicious offerings. Their breakfast burritos—with their amazing homemade flour tortillas—were (and still are!) my favorite dish—smothered with their mind-blowingly-yummy roasted green chile that you could ladle yourself out of the giant cauldrons in the main dining room.

The restaurant (along with another Albuquerque favorite, Golden Pride) is owned by Larry and Dorothy Rainosek, who have been bringing scrumptious food to Albuquerque for over 50 years now. Check out this 12-minute film by Moji Cinema that tells the long and delicious history of The Frontier. Whenever I drive through Albuquerque, I always stop at The Frontier, and you should too!