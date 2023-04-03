Disney is remaking Moana as a live action feature

Just seven years after Moana's release, Disney is remaking it. This time, it will be live action. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who starred as Maui in the 2016 original, is back again. Johnson, whose mother is Samoan, made the announcement in a pre-recorded video made on O'ahu with his daughters and shown during today's Disney shareholders call.

"We are so excited and happy to announce that a live action reimagining of 'Moana' is in the works. Moana, Grandma Tala, the music, the dance, Te Fiti, Pua the pig, the village, the beautiful powerful ocean and one more …what's that guys? Oh, yours truly…Heihei the chicken! Kidding. Heihei is gonna be in it, but of course Maui will be in it too. Many of you may not know the brilliant team at Disney Animation, my partners, we found so much inspiration for Maui in the mana and the presence of my late grandfather, the legendary High Chief Peter Maivia. He would walk in light up the room — the energy, the tattoos, the hair, the bod. "When you're starring at a demigod" Thank you. Sorry, I get caught up in the moment. So as you guys can see — perfect timing as the sun comes out — just how deep the story is for me, because in a way, when I bring Maui to life, I'm doing it in the spirit of my grandfather. So it's still very early in the process. There's so much more work to be done. But until then, there is one more thing that I need to kick this journey off right. Girls do want to get that special thing that Daddy needs? Wow, you guys are daddy's daughters. You are so strong. Thank you guys so much. We're gonna go in the ocean. Yes. Oh, look at the love I have. Is Daddy Maui? No! You guys want ice cream? Yes! So Daddy is Maui."

(Variety)