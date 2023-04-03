Watch this hilarious and heartwarming web series, featuring a grandson and his 84-year-old Chinese grandpa as they taste-test Americanized Chinese foods. You won't want to miss their genuine affection and laugh-out-loud reactions. Evan Yee and his 84-year-old grandpa star in a show called "The Fake Food Show!", where Evan films the reactions of his grandpa—who is Chinese—eating various Chinese selections from Trader Joe's, Chinese fusion restaurants, Panda Express, and much more. He also has videos of his grandpa—who is quite accomplished in the kitchen—cooking for him and others.
Grandpa's hilarious reactions to Americanized Chinese foods go viral in new web series
