I am flabbergasted by this video of a horse with two flailing human hands that have seemingly sprouted from it's head. I think someone needs to call the veterinarian and have this horse examined. A mad scientist may have played a mean trick on this poor creature. On the plus side, the mutant animal may have a future in playing the piano, knitting, or directing traffic. If you run into this equine monstrosity, don't be afraid to shake its hands — it looks pretty friendly.