Marvel's Secret Invasion trailer drops, teases epic storytelling and stellar visuals

There's always been a few defining differences between Marvel and DC, and it comes down to how the two publishers structure their universes. The divergence that typically drums up the most discourse is how DC characters resemble classic mythological archetypes, whereas Marvel heroes mirror the humanity of the company's readership. However, one of the most compelling differences between the big two is how the seminal works in their respective libraries are packaged.

DC is defined by iconic self-contained stories that exist at the apex of the medium, whereas Marvel's best stories are confined to multi-issue runs. When you recommend DC books, you may suggest The Sandman, The Watchmen, or The Dark Knight Returns. In opposition, whenever comic fans extend a reading list to their friends, it's usually a number of issues on a specific character from a revered creative team. And when it comes to modern Marvel runs, few creators have "runs" as storied as Brian Michael Bendis.

In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for Marvel's Secret Invasion, which adapts Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu's amazing eight-issue crossover.

[Featured image: Marvel-Disney/YouTube]