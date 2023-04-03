Musk fancies himself an Ayn Randian superhero, so naturally, he'll blame others for Twitter's downfall

Elon Musk will be remembered as the John Galt of the 21st century. Not for being the brilliant thinker and philosopher like the hero portrayed in Ayn Rand's simplistic, tiresome melodrama, but for blaming his failures on the oppressive policies of a corrupt liberal government and a lazy society.

Writing for Every, David Karpf says Twitter will crumble after two ticking time bombs go off: employment lawsuits and fines issued by U.S. and EU regulators. A perfect excuse for Musk to absolve himself for mismanaging his company.

From Karpf: