Step inside the world's first Punk Rock Museum, unleashed in Las Vegas

Over the weekend, the Punk Rock Museum finally opened its doors to the public for the first time. The brainchild of 10-person punk rock collective lead by Fat Mike from NOFX along with Fletcher Dragge from Pennywise, Vinnie Fiorello formerly of Less Than Jake and Fueled By Ramen records, and others, the 12,000-square-foot space includes flyers, clothing, instruments, setlists, and other memorabilia from throughout the history of punk rock — from DEVO's original helmets, to Bad Brains setlists, to amps used by FEAR, to Joe Strummer's t-shirts, and more. There's also a bar, a merch store, a tattoo parlor, a jam space full of classic instruments, and — because it's Vegas — a wedding chapel, all on the premises.

For the next two months, you can also sign up for guided tours led by different punk musicians, such as CJ Ramone, Roger Miret, and Angelo Moore:

Louichi Mayorga – Suicidal Tendencies/Luicidal April 1-2 & 4-6

Don Bolles – The Germs April 1-2

Smelly – NOFX April 4-6 April 7-9

Roger Miret – Agnostic Front April 7-9

Warren Fitzgerald – The Vandals April 11-14

Pete Koller – Sick Of It All April 14-16

Jennifer Finch – L7 April 13-16

Chris #2 – Anti Flag April 18-20

Mike Roche – TSOL April 18-20

Rick Lopez – The Casualties 21-23

Monkey – The Adicts April 21-23 & 25-27

Intruder Blue – Masked Intruder April 27-30

Eugene Hütz – Gogol Bordello April 28-30

Talli (Nubs) Osborne – Nubs & Her Studs April 1, 9, 15, 23, 29

Lou Koller – Sick Of It All – May 1-4 – 12 & 2:30

Casey Royer – Social Distortion, The Adolescents, & DI – May 1-4 – 12:30 & 3

Joe Escalante – The Vandals – May 5-7 – 12 & 2:30

Paddy Costello – Dillinger 4 – May 5-7 – 12:30 & 3

Li'l Joe Raposo – RKL & Lagwagon – May 8-11 – 12 & 2:30

Chris DeMakes – Less Than Jake – May 8-10 – 12:30 & 3

Greg Hetson – Circle Jerks & Bad Religion – May 11-14 – 12:30 & 3

Chris Freeman – Pansy Division – May 12-14 – 12& 2:30

Scott Shiflett – Face to Face – May 13-14 – 1 o'clock

Jason Cruz – Strung Out, Howl – May 15-18 – 12& 2:30

Louichi Mayorga – Suicidal Tendencies & Luicidal – May 15-18 – 12:30 & 3

Cinder Block – Tilt – May 19-21 – 12 & 2:30

Jordan Burns – Ten Foot Pole, Pulley, & Strung Out – May 19-21 – 12:30 & 3

Don Bolles – The Germs – May 22-25 – 12 & 2:30

Rick Thorne – Good Guys In Black – May 22-25 – 12:30 & 3

CJ Ramone – The Ramones & Me First & the Gimme Gimmes – May 26, 28, 29 – 12, 2:30, 5

Pinch – The Damned & Me First & the Gimme Gimmes – May 26-29 – 4 o'clock

Angelo Moore – Fishbone – May 26-28 – 1:30

Roger Miret – Agnostic Front – May 28-29 – 1 o'clock

Jake & Meggers – The Casualties – May 26, 27, 29 – 12:30, 3, 5:30

Efrem Schulz – Voodoo Glow Skulls, Manic Hispanic & Death By Stereo – May 30-31 – 12 & 2:30 From Roger Miret of Agnostic Front to Jennifer Finch of L7 every tour will be unscripted stories direct from the source. The tour guide's own connection to the artifacts and insight around what is on display is what this special experience will offer. The schedule for the guided tours is stacked with an amazing list of people that will provide personal, historical insights. The tour guide schedule will be offered daily with all the details of who and when in the link above. Booking in early is encouraged as space will be limited to only 20 people/tour. This will allow for a more intimate interaction that will give a deeper insight into the artifacts and what they represent to each guide. It will no doubt be something that blurs lines and disregards formalities while at the same time offering a comprehensive look at the genre.

Standard day passes cost $30. Here's a look at the space: