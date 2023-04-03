Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old sues for $40 million, accuses school of doing nothing to stop it

It's hard to believe that any school in America these days would shrug off warnings by multiple students and teachers that a student was packing a gun on campus. But that's what administrators at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia allegedly did in January before a 6-year-old shot his teacher, and she is now suing the school for $40 million.

"Teachers' concerns with John Doe's behavior was regularly brought to the attention of Richneck Elementary School administration, and the concerns were always dismissed," first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner, who was shot with a 9 mm handgun while reading to the class, says in her lawsuit. "Often when he was taken to the school office to address his behavior, he would return to the classroom shortly thereafter with some type of reward, such as a piece of candy."

A year before the shooting incident, the boy had been sent to another school after he was accused of trying to choke and strangle a teacher, and inappropriately touching a girl after lifting up her dress, according to NBC News. But he returned to Richneck in the fall of 2022, and brought the handgun to school on Jan. 6.

And for some bizarre reason, Richneck's principal, former assistant principal, and Superintendent (who have all since left their jobs) decided to act like failed Uvalde cops and do nothing that day, "despite multiple reports that a firearm was on school property and likely in possession of a violent individual," according to Zwerner's complaint.

From NBC News: