Trump pleads not guilty on 34 counts — but of course

This is so predictable, it's hardly a news story, but in case you aren't dialed in to the conman called Donald Trump, the former twice-impeached president was arrested and, naturally, pleaded not guilty on all 34 counts today.

Trump arrived at the court house and surrendered at around 1:30pm ET, leaving about 2 hours later. The man of many firsts is, of course, the first former U.S. president to get arrested.

