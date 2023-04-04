Trump pleads not guilty on 34 counts — but of course

This is so predictable, it's hardly a news story, but in case you aren't dialed in to the conman called Donald Trump, the former twice-impeached president was arrested and, naturally, pleaded not guilty on all 34 counts today.
Trump arrived at the court house and surrendered at around 1:30pm ET, leaving about 2 hours later. The man of many firsts is, of course, the first former U.S. president to get arrested.
From NBC News:
Former President Donald Trump was arrested and charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to 2016 hush money payments. …
Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records for his alleged role in hush money payments to two women who claimed to have had affairs with him that were paid toward the end of his 2016 campaign. …
Anti-Trump and pro-Trump protesters, as well as the media, flooded the area outside the courthouse. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and George Santos, R-N.Y., made brief stops to join Trump supporters protesting against his indictment but departed amid the chaos.
Trump plans to give a speech tonight at Mar-a-Lago after he returns to Florida.