Airplane video of UFO above clouds… isn't that

The below video recorded by a passenger on a commercial flight has garnered millions of views on Twitter and TikTok. The person who uploaded the clip says it appears to depict a "structure built into the clouds." Of course, appearance isn't everything. Scroll down for the big reveal.

The mysterious structure is actually the top of San Francisco's iconic Sutro Tower, a 977-foot-tall telecommunications tower on Mount Sutro. (The person who posted the original video writes that the plane is at 35,000 feet but that's clearly incorrect given the mountains visible in the distance and the height of Sutro Tower.)

image: Pung/Shutterstock.com

illustrative image: Michaelvbg/Shutterstock

(via SFGate)