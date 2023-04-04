Daddy's little helper: Trump Junior's attempt at legal strategy is to target judge's daughter

Oh, the sweet scent of desperation in the air. Donald Trump Junior, paragon of moral fortitude, decided to take justice into his own hands on Truth Social by posting a photo of the daughter of the judge presiding over his father's porn star hush money trial.

As Junior learned from Daddy, the best way to win a case is through intimidation and badgering the family members of those in charge.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chimed in with a tweet that summed it up perfectly: "Because nothing says 'innocent' like threatening a judge's family."

Clearly, the apple doesn't fall far from the orange tree.